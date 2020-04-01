Covid-19 lockdown: Bellville site eyed as temporary accommodation for Cape refugees
On Tuesday Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille and City officials conducted a site visit to Paint City, Bellville, where temporary accommodation for refugees was being erected.
De Lille said: “I've been working together with the City to look at accommodation for the homeless and the refugees. There are about 6000 homeless people in the City of Cape Town. For now we've prioritised the refugees because we're very concerned that we're sitting with a time bomb in the church with no social distancing.
"Even the refugees who are out on the streets at the moment, they always congregate in groups of hundreds. So it's of concern in light of the Covid-19, coronavirus.”
De Lille also met with City officials and they eventually decided to erect another marquee in Paint City and have refugees move in by latest at 3pm yesterday. However, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Mcebisi Skwatsha had reservations about the City’s commitment to move the refugees.
“My biggest concern is that the City has indicated that the water and ablution facilities can only be installed four days from now. We can't have a situation like this. When people come and stay here they have to make sure that people have proper water and proper sanitation. We can have all the regulations in the world but we're struck by a particular crisis that requires desperate measures to overcome this,” Skwatsha said.
On Saturday, the City started moving homeless residents to a temporary shelter. The parking lot adjacent to the City’s Culemborg Safe Space would be the first site to be used.
A tent was erected, along with sanitation facilities, as well as implementation of appropriate social distancing measures.
Mayoral committee member for community and health services Zahid Badroodien said: “We value the engagement with Minister De Lille. The facility will be used for the refugees. We're also looking at a site in Voortrekker Road to house the refugees. We're looking into permanent structures to house homeless people.”@MarvinCharles17
