Covid-19 lockdown: Call for refund of students' residence fees

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Many students and parents are wondering if and when they’ll be refunded their residence fees, because campuses closed over coronavirus concerns. But for tertiary institutions relying on such fees to support their operating revenue, refunds could be devastating, especially for private institutions. SA Students’ Congress deputy president Buyile Matiwane said it would be extremely problematic to expect students to pay the same amount for residences and tuition. “This is in light of not only the current global Covid-19 epidemic, but the fact that we are facing a global and domestic economic crisis, with our economy being in recession and many concessions being made to relieve economic strain on our people. Institutions should do just the same,” Matiwane said. He said institutions should tap into relief packages offered by the government rather than squeeze students during this period.

Cape Peninsula University of Technology spokesperson Lauren Kansley said residence fees were set for the year, “and no rebate had been discussed”.

Kansley said most of the CPUT students in residence were funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and housing fees formed part of their bursary so they were not responsible for paying them.

SA Union of Students national spokesperson Thabo Shingange said its position was that all students be refunded for the time they spent outside residences during lockdown.

Stellenbosch University chairperson: Institutional Committee for Business Continuity, Professor Stan du Plessis said SU was considering the full impact of Covid-19 on tuition and residence fees.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: “It is too early to make any pronouncements that would have far-reaching implications on the entire university community and country.”

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi, said Nzimande was expected to announce the department’s measures and interventions through a media briefing with the Basic Education department today.

[email protected]