Covid-19 lockdown: Call for state to help protect farmworkers

Cape Town - The Rural and Farmworkers’ Development Organisation has called on the government to protect farmworkers during the national shutdown. The organisation’s director, Billy Classen, said they welcomed the announcement of a nationwide shutdown; however, they wanted to urge the government to protect workers in the agricultural sector from being exploited. “We understand and appreciate the big role agriculture plays in our economy. We also appreciate that the agricultural sector is one of the biggest employers in the Western Cape. “We urge the government to put in place extraordinary measures to ensure the safety of farmworkers,” Classen said. He said farmworkers were among the most vulnerable and exploited in the labour market and “therefore we need the government to monitor farms during this time to make sure employers adhere to safety precautions”.

He said employers also needed to be made aware that employees had the right to take leave if they were concerned about their health and that of their families.

“We need the government to communicate all regulations and information to farmworkers in their home languages as a matter of urgency.

“We also urge the government to monitor the situation on farms and act against farmers who break labour regulations,” Classen added.

Some farmworkers are exempted from the lockdown as they are essential workers.

