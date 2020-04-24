Covid-19 lockdown: E-hailing drivers 'facing starvation, home evictions'

Cape Town - E-hailing taxi drivers say the current strict lockdown regulations will drive them to starvation and being evicted from their homes. This is especially true for the majority of drivers, who are non- South African citizens, not covered by the Unemployment Insurance Fund. Gift Mazava, a Malawian, said drivers were feeling the pinch of the lockdown and fearing the worst. He said they were writing to their operators to request financial assistance. “We are struggling on the ground and we have nowhere else to go as borders are still closed and the president is catering for his citizens only; we need help. "My worry is how I’m going to pay rent and groceries; it’s so bad," he said.

Musah Jalih said in the last five years he’d been an e-hailing taxi driver, this had never happened.

“Even though Uber and Bolt say we can work, generally it’s not time to work,” Jilah said.

Uber said the disruption and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus was being felt worldwide.

“We know it’s especially concerning for people who drive and deliver with Uber.

"In these difficult times, their well-being is at the top of our minds,” the company said.

Bolt South Africa manager Gareth Taylor said Bolt was not able to offer any kind of income support to drivers registered on the platform during the lockdown.

