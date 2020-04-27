Covid-19 lockdown: Good Samaritans feed the needy in Elsies River

Cape Town - A group of Elsies River residents have taken it upon themselves to provide meals for hundreds in their community during the lockdown. They were able to feed as many as 500 children and adults at Edward Primary School last week Tuesday. Anita Bailey said the situation in Clarke Estate is severe, and many in the community are going hungry. “It’s so sad to see children standing in line for food, they're suffering and no one is able to assist them. These people who are working here, are giving things at their own risk. It's sad to see how children are hungry,” Bailey said. Jennifer Lucas said their non-profit organisation tries to serve those living in Clarke Estate, Epping Forest and where they can elsewhere in the area: “We do our utmost to feed 300 to 500 children a day. We struggle to make ends meet due to capacity constraints.”

More than 70 food parcels have been delivered to families in need so far, Lucas added.

“I know most of us are facing difficulties during this lockdown but I would like to appeal to anybody to assist with any money or non-perishable items. We are just busy serving food to the needy children and people in Clarke Estate. Our people need help.”

Shirley Field added: “We’ve come out today to see to the need because the hunger is real here in Clarke Estate. People don’t have (food). We are making four pots of food, out of our pockets, and the school is also helping us with the feeding scheme.”

For anyone wanting to assist, contact Lucas on 082 632 2548. Banking details are: Standard Bank; Account no: 10037409768; Branch code: Viking Park, Epping Industria.

[email protected]