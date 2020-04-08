Covid-19 lockdown: Homeless people 'clash with officers' in Strandfontein
It is understood that a group of homeless people clashed with law enforcement officers on Tuesday, and three people were arrested.
Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “There was some conflict on-site, involving a newly arrived group of street people from Somerset West. They were under the impression they would be allowed to return to their areas after being screened and when it became clear they were required to remain in Strandfontein, a few of them pulled down one of the internal fences and four climbed over the perimeter wall.”
Members of the group had indicated they would remain at the site.
“The City would like to make it clear that, according to the SAPS, any person who leaves the site will be in violation of the national lockdown regulations and will be dealt with accordingly. The City remains committed to ensuring that street people are offered a place to stay for the duration of the lockdown, as instructed by the national government, and to provide the necessary amenities,” he said.
The site was identified as the central temporary shelter for around 2000 homeless people on Thursday last week, with the first street people moved there at the weekend.
The civic association in Strandfontein had said it was unhappy with the relocation of homeless residents to the site. Members raised concerns over safety and the site “becoming permanent”, and claimed the City had established the site without consulting them. Electricity, ablution facilities and tents have been installed there.
Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said there were about 6000 homeless people in the province, with 2000 making use of shelters.
