Covid-19 lockdown: It's day 20, how are you doing?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Today marks the 20th day since the national lockdown. The Cape Argus asked ordinary people how they were managing and keeping safe. Bongeka Nxeve from Langa said: “We are not coping at all because now we’re not working but sitting at home. “Some of us are not even getting paid because we aren’t permanent employees in our workplaces. I don’t even have the money to buy food and we don’t know how we’re going to pay our monthly bills. “I understand and respect what the president says, but I think it’s time for us to go back to work and carry on with our lives, or else we will die of hunger instead.” Jolene Booysen from Belhar said: “People at our rental units don’t care about the lockdown. Children are playing outside and adults gather outside.

“This is our first experience of a lockdown in the country, and to be obedient is very important. It’s not nice being locked inside the house, but safety comes first.

“What’s so hard in being obedient? What’s better, to be obedient or get coronavirus, a fine or get beaten by the army?”

Jolene Booysen

Gavin Isaacs from Observatory said: “As I live alone, I decided to self-isolate as opposed to staying with family.

“I’ve been keeping myself busy and made a conscious effort to work through my day as normally as possible. I miss having the freedom to go anywhere at any time. The major inconvenience is the uncertainty of the extent of the lockdown.

“I’m in the hospitality industry, and we’ve been hit the hardest, having closed down all operations. Being self-employed, my service contracts have been suspended indefinitely, however I don’t have any major issues with the regulations.

“I think we’re doing the right thing for the country to survive this.”

Sisanda Vuba from Mfuleni said: “We are hardly coping at all. My main problem is the electricity. I cook all my meals and I’m using a lot of electricity, pretty soon I’ll run out of funds to buy more electricity. It’s even more difficult because the rates are constantly going up and there are schoolchildren who are constantly hungry.”

Sisanda Vuba

Zimasa Madikane from Mfuleni said: “The lockdown has inconvenienced me a lot. I’m an unemployed graduate, so prior to this I’d applied to some companies, and some applications were due during shutdown dates.

“Now my worry is, will those posts be open again after lockdown or what will happen?

“If there’s anything I’d change about the regulations, it’s to toughen the law on all these fools that seem not to take this virus seriously. We see soldiers being vilified for using harsh measures in dealing with people who aren’t adhering to the lockdown.”

Zimasa Madikane

Amanda Innes from Kuils River said: “We’re coping surprisingly well, especially the kids, who seem to handle it a lot better than us adults. There are moments of stress and anxiety, but we have to take it one day at a time.

“The lockdown in my opinion is a good thing and we can already see the results of it in our statistics.

“I’m very impressed with the leadership shown thus far by the president and the minister of health. However, I’m disappointed and a bit angry at some of our leaders who had a total disregard for the rules of lockdown, when there are people who are complying under very trying circumstances.”

[email protected]