Covid-19 lockdown: Lansdowne teachers team up to keep poor pupils fed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A group of teachers at Groenvlei High School in Lansdowne has joined forces to provide meals to pupils during the countrywide lockdown. Assisted by the City and the local Neighbourhood Watch, all necessary safety precautions are taken to ensure pupils as well as the broader community are able to obtain a hot meal and and other essential goods at least twice a week. A teacher at the school, Tarin Hans, said: “When we heard about the feeding scheme initiative by the Education Department, we as teachers immediately applied to be added on to the project. We did this out of concern for our pupils, who we know are struggling. Most probably do not have enough food to sustain them throughout the lockdown.” A group of 12 teachers are involved in the feeding scheme which provides pupils with hearty meals on Wednesdays and Thursdays, which they collect and take home. “On Wednesday we served around 100 people, and as the word got out, it increased to 200 people by Thursday,” said Hans.

“While the majority of the meals were handed out to our pupils and their families, there were a number of people who live in the surroundings of the school who were also provided with a meal.”

She said that despite every safety precaution having been taken, social distancing remained a concern. “Members of the neighbourhood watch assisted us in crowd control, the ground was marked with tape so that people stood 1.5m apart and we recorded the names and addresses of each recipient. We also received a donation of hand sanitiser, gloves and face masks to help keep us protected.

“We did not realise how many of our pupils needed this initiative. It is very difficult for a teenager to admit they need help.

"To show up at school two days in a row to collect food, says a lot. Parents, pupils and even the homeless in the community were extremely grateful to have received a meal.”

Department head at the school, Rukaya Conrad, said: “We’ve always known there was a need to feed our children at our school because the majority of our pupils are exempted from paying school fees, so we know they are struggling and many are from single-parent families or are children living with their grandparents.

“Money is always tight for our pupils. So we’ve realised that we need to feed our children during the lockdown. Even though it goes against national protocols, the fact of the matter is, our kids need to eat.” Education MEC Debbie Schafer said the decision to initiate emergency feeding for pupils was not made lightly and last week an estimated 100 000 pupils were given meals at their schools.

“This was the most logistically plausible way in which to support as many pupils as we possibly can so that our children receive the nutrition they need.

“For many children, this is the only meal they will receive for the day. We understand that school staff and volunteers are scared of Covid-19 - as we all are, which is why we have put these measures in place, as per the NICD guidelines. This is a difficult task, but it is an essential one. We are doing this with the best interest of our province’s children at heart.”

[email protected]