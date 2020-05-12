Covid-19 lockdown leaves new property owners in a predicament

Cape Town - While the property market has slumped dramatically during the lockdown, some property owners who were supposed to move in before it was implemented are in a predicament. It emerged recently property owners have been unable to move into their new homes due to the government's lockdown regulations. An owner who did not want her name published, said: “We got stuck here during the lockdown and the regulations were not clear. It’s been very distressing. We were preparing to move to a new place.” Her family was supposed to move in on March 31 but then the lockdown kicked in. “We had two days left to move. At the time the movers couldn’t assist us,” she said.

Robshaw Property’s Rob Vanlierde said: “On the sales side we have been lucky that none of our buyers were caught in this situation. With the deeds office closing during the lockdown, we haven’t had any transfers happen during the lockdown and therefore our buyers either took transfer before lockdown or are waiting for the lockdown to be lifted.

“We have had more of an issue with the rentals, where tenants were due to move in on April 1 and were not able to, and also where leases have terminated on March 31 and April 30 and have had to be extended month to month.”

He said they had worked hard on staying in touch with tenants and landlords during this time. “In each case we have been able to come to an agreement and make the best of the situation.

"For the most part, everyone has extended their current leases on a month-to-month basis and essentially remained where they are,” he said.

"Unfortunately, some of our landlords are sitting with empty flats not earning any rental income during this time, but we are doing video tours of these properties to get tenants as soon as people can move.”

