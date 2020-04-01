Covid-19 lockdown restrictions put drug and alcohol dependents at risk

Cape Town - The restrictions on alcohol and tobacco sales announced as part of the pandemic lockdown measures have been condemned as a possible pathway to social and medical problems that could worsen an already stressful situation.

Retired Professor of Medicine at UCT Dan Ncayiyana said: “While the government’s action in enforcing the lockdown and getting ahead of the curve is commendable, it is jarring that they have decided to mix up the campaign against the coronavirus and their mission to try to get citizens to drop harmful habits. These are unrelated issues.

“This is the work of zealots in the Health Department being opportunists and dicing with people’s health. As medical people and we are all aware of the dangers of forcing drug dependent people to go cold turkey,” said Ncayiyana.

“There are great risks in abrupt cessation including psychosis, convulsions and even death and the restriction have put at risk everyone who is drug or alcohol dependent.”

Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance director Maurice Smithers said: “While the alliance welcomes the liquor regulations, there are unintended consequences which may arise as a result of the measures.