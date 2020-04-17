Covid-19 lockdown: SA shares how they really feel about the liquor sales ban

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - Thousands of South Africans have taken to social media to share their disapproval of the continued liquor sales ban during the nationwide lockdown. The Cape Argus hosted a virtual vox pop and spoke to citizens across the country for their take. Ongeziwe Jaxa from Durban said that the call to have the liquor sales ban lifted should not be entertained. “We’re dealing with a crisis and our focus should be on that. Being under lockdown for a month awards us the opportunity to self-introspect and see exactly what we need and don’t need. There’s a difference between a need and want, and alcohol is not a need, especially right now.” Ongeziwe Jaxa Siviwe Boyce from Mthatha said: “In the case of small business owners who make a living out of alcohol sales and are now struggling financially, a call has been made to all SMMEs to apply for funding. I don’t see how local taverns are different and why they shouldn’t have applied, if they have a legal licence.” Soraya Salie from Bonteheuwel said the call to have the liquor sales ban lifted made her realise that people saw things differently. “I understand that for some people living without alcohol might be hard, however, as a non-drinker myself, I don’t want to support the call to lift the liquor ban.”

Soraya Salie

Simone Benjamin from Lavender Hill said: “If the ban is lifted, people will start to treat the lockdown like a holiday. We’re dealing with a global pandemic. Honestly, alcohol should be the least of our worries as a country right now.”

Minathi Ndaba from Kuils River said: “This call to lift the ban just shows how many people are dependent on alcohol, which is a problem. As a nation right now, we need to adhere to regulations put in place by the government for our own safety.”

Fiona Ndlovu from Knysna said: “I feel lifting the ban on alcohol sales would be a bad idea, if we consider how currently we have no, or far fewer, confirmed drunk driving-related accidents and incidents, whereby people are injured on our roads.

“This means that our doctors have more time to deal with Covid-19-related cases and see patients suffering from other serious ailments.”

Avuzwa-Kagiso Ngubo from Brackenfell said he believed in the government’s efforts to protect South Africans from becoming infected with Covid-19.

“If people are allowed to purchase alcohol, they will be more encouraged to move up and down, which is detrimental to the safety regulations put in place for our protection.”

Avuzwa-Kagiso Ngubo

[email protected]