Covid-19 lockdown: 'This is not about obeying a law, this is about your own safety'

Cape Town - JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security, has thanked Cape Town residents and visitors across Cape Town who have been complying with the regulations and have been confining themselves to their homes.

This comes after Smith has call on the national government to refine the lockdown regulations to make implementation easier for the police and military. He said that it is "impossible for the police, whether SAPS, SANDF, Metro Police or Law Enforcement, to truthfully determine whether a person is entitled to be on the street or not".

"I have been told by some residents that they are irritated that they have to stay at home while they see other people having contempt for the lockdown regulations on television. I want to say to them that they must please continue to be part of the solution and continue to prioritise their own safety and that of their community, which then allows us to concentrate our limited enforcement resources on improving compliance in communities where people are placing themselves and others at risk.

"Remember that this is not about obeying a law – this is about your own safety and doing what is right for you and your family and your community," Smith said.

"Some of the people now on the street you may again see on television in some weeks’ time on the beds of field hospitals. Please set the example and stay indoors and avoid any non-essential activities outside.