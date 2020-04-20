Covid-19 lockdown: Western Cape has so far spent R7m on feeding schemes, parcels

Cape Town - The nationwide lockdown has put economic pressure on households and families across the country.

With many not able to work and earn a salary right now, the need for humanitarian and food relief is urgent. Over the weekend, Premier Alan Winde was part of the President’s Coordinating Council where the need for food relief was discussed as a matter of deep concern.

"We welcome President Ramaphosa’s commitment in his newsletter today that national government will scale up welfare provision to help households living below the poverty line," he said.

"In the Western Cape, we are currently using the data that we have available to us to map where the greatest need exists, and to ensure that relief efforts from all spheres of government and the NGO and private sector do not overlap."

"As part of these mapping efforts, we have determined that municipalities in the Western Cape have so far spent R7 million on feeding schemes and food parcels during the lockdown. Many municipalities are however unable to afford this in the long run," Winde said.