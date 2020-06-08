Covid-19 outbreak: ‘Put moms in prison under house arrest’

Cape Town - Organisations and associations representing inmates have raised concerns over babies who are behind bars with their mothers this winter through the projected highest and most vulnerable period when Covid-19 is at its peak.

The South African Sentenced and Awaiting Trial Prisoners Organisation chairperson, Phindile Zweni, said babies behind bars were born in prison when their mothers were sentenced during their pregnancies.

“Lawfully under the Correctional Services Act, mothers can keep their babies up until the age of three years. Thereafter they have to release their babies to family or foster care,” he said.

Zweni said the challenge faced by many incarcerated mothers was that they themselves had come from families who abused them, so they had to keep their babies with them.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic escalating in our country it would be very harmful and these babies would be most exposed to abusive families or foster care. The only option is their mothers should be placed under house arrest with immediate effect,” he said.