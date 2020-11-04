Covid-19 survivor from Kuils River shares her story as a cautionary tale to others

Cape Town - A Covid-19 survivor is sharing her road to recovery with the hopes that others will not allow pandemic fatigue to settle in, and will treat the virus with as much earnestness as at the start of the pandemic. Jennaveve Steyn, 36, from Kuils River, tested positive for Covid-19 on August 19 and was hospitalised on August 25. Her husband and her younger son also tested positive. She required hospitalisation as she had high blood pressure and other lesser comorbidities. “My husband and I promised each other that no matter what happens, we won’t go to hospital as we’ve heard of people who don’t come back. On August 25, I decided I couldn’t go on. I was out of breath, tired and constantly coughing. I called an ambulance.” When the paramedics arrived, all seemed to be fine until her husband discovered inflamed sores on her back. The paramedics advised that it would be best to have it checked out at a medical facility, where she was then immediately admitted.

She said her memory was faint after that. She was told by the nurses that she kept sleeping and didn’t want to wake up. She was then transferred to ICU and was on the ventilator and oxylator for around three weeks.

She suffered from terrible nightmares while in a coma for three weeks.

“When I came out of the coma, I thought the doctors were out to harm me for the entire duration of being hospitalised, my hands were tied to the bed as I kept wanting to pull out the pipes and fought off the staff.

She thanked all hospital staff who provided not only exceptional medical care but emotional care for her family, as they were only allowed to look in from outside the ward.

She was discharged on September 25. She said she started experiencing post-traumatic stress during her follow up appointment: experiencing shakes, sweating and heart palpitations.

“I told my doctor I couldn’t sleep and I’m having nightmares of my time in hospital. I’m not sure what’s real and what’s not. I don’t want to talk to people. At first I didn’t want to leave the house.”

She was then referred to a psychiatrist and a psychologist who she continues to see, and was prescribed four different types of sleeping pills and antidepressants.

