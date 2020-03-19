Covid-19: There is life after 14 days of self-isolation, says MEC Mbombo

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - The Western Cape Health MEC has not just talked the talk but also walked the walk after placing herself in self-isolation following possible exposure to Covid-19. Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo on Wednesday announced she would go into self-quarantine as a precaution after she came into contact with Consul General of France in Cape Town, Laurent Amar, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. Mbombo said she came into contact with Amar whom she met 14 days ago, where "the last interaction [was] at a meeting full than more than 50+ people". The Health MEC, who is working from home and conducting teleconferences, stressed the importance of self-isolation. "Self-isolation does not start when you found out you have tested positive for Covid-19. Self-isolation starts when you have been exposed by someone who has been tested positive." Mbombo said self-isolation should take place for 14 days and that you don't have to get tested during that time, but rather advised that a person should get tested if they presented with any of the symptoms associated with Covid-19.

“For self-isolation, it's about the 14 days from the day of my exposure. You do not have to go for testing if you do not have the symptoms. It could give a false alarm.

"There is life after the 14 days. If you look at the positive cases in SA, none of them are in a critical stage or have resulted in death."

Mbombo said that as the Western Cape's MEC for Health, it is her responsibility to do this.

"I saw it as an opportunity to test the system because some people have been complaining about the paperwork at private testing sites, and that it was stressful. So I thought let me be the guinea pig."

[email protected]

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999