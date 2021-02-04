Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in the Western Cape could cost up to R1.7 billion

Cape Town - The estimated costs of the vaccine roll-out in the Western Cape could amount to R1.7 billion, according to Finance and Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier. Maynier, with the Department of Health, provided an update on vaccine planning and roll-out to the Provincial Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19 on Wednesday. “If we look at the vaccine roll-out we think, based on a very rough estimate, making certain assumptions, that the vaccine acquisition and roll-out could cost as much as R1.7bn in the Western Cape, and because of that, obviously costing and finance of the vaccine roll-out is a significant priority, in fact the top priority at provincial treasury,” said Maynier. “We are in conversation with the National Treasury at a technical level and we are waiting for further information about the financing of the vaccine roll-out, but we are of course concerned that the national government would not allocate sufficient funds for the vaccine roll-out in the Western Cape.” The province received confirmation from the national Health Department that it will receive sufficient doses of the vaccine for health-care workers (HCW) in the private and public sector, however requested a further 10 000 doses for those outside the sectors, said Health Department head Dr Keith Cloete.

Cloete provided an optimistic update on the Covid-19 pandemic, with several key indicators showing the province is on a downward trajectory following an experienced second peak during December/January 2021.

According to the seven-day moving average, confirmed Covid-19 cases have declined by 44%, while admissions and deaths have dropped 42% and 31% respectively.

The province is expecting delivery of its first batch of the Covishield vaccine between February 9 and10 and intends to start vaccination on February 15.

The vaccine reported an efficacy rate of around 62.1-90%.

“We’ve been given first doses confirmation for our 35 000 employees and the confirmation is the first and second dose.”

This would total 70 000 doses for HCW employed by the department.

An allocation of 58 000 doses (first and second doses amounting to 116 000 doses) for the private sector’s 58 584 HCW have also been confirmed.

“We have submitted an additional 10 245 names and we are in the process of submitting an additional up to 15 000 to 20 000 names.”

The additional doses will cover City HCW, community HCW, student HCW, mortuary workers, and HCW at the Education and Social Development departments and traditional healers.

Ninety-three vaccine friendly fridges are expected to arrive this week, said Cloete.

Cape Argus