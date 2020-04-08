Covid-19: Western Cape ‘would welcome help from Cuban doctors or anywhere’

Cape Town - The provincial government has said it would welcome help from Cuban doctors to fight the coronavirus, after their assistance was suggested by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

Speaking during a recent digital media briefing regularly conducted by Premier Alan Winde, the new head of the provincial health department, Dr Keith Cloete, said: “We in this province have, like other provinces, made a call for all health professionals who can work in our system to come.

“So we will be enrolling any retired doctors, and anybody who wants to work in our system.

“That will apply whether doctors are from overseas, Cuba or anywhere else. Over the next couple of weeks to the next couple of months, we are going to need as many health professionals as we can get.”

Earlier, provincial leader of the opposition Cameron Dugmore had sent a letter to Winde, urging the province to consider letting Cuban doctors work in provincial hospitals. About 200 doctors from Cuba are in South Africa at the invitation of the government to help in the fight against the coronavirus.