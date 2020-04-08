Covid-19: Western Cape ‘would welcome help from Cuban doctors or anywhere’
Speaking during a recent digital media briefing regularly conducted by Premier Alan Winde, the new head of the provincial health department, Dr Keith Cloete, said: “We in this province have, like other provinces, made a call for all health professionals who can work in our system to come.
“So we will be enrolling any retired doctors, and anybody who wants to work in our system.
“That will apply whether doctors are from overseas, Cuba or anywhere else. Over the next couple of weeks to the next couple of months, we are going to need as many health professionals as we can get.”
Earlier, provincial leader of the opposition Cameron Dugmore had sent a letter to Winde, urging the province to consider letting Cuban doctors work in provincial hospitals. About 200 doctors from Cuba are in South Africa at the invitation of the government to help in the fight against the coronavirus.
Cape Argus
Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]
All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.
IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.
Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.