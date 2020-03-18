Covid-19: We’ve seen stats, but what about the people?

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

The dreaded coronavirus seems to be creeping steadily towards me. I don’t have victims in my immediate circle (as far as I know) but two of my friends have reported being in contact with people who have tested positive for the virus. That’s just one step away from me. I noticed all the till operators in my local supermarket were wearing white latex gloves last time I went shopping. Social life has become slightly strained. I met a group of friends for a dinner party last week and there were some awkward moments as guests tried to sort out appropriate greetings - who was kissable, who was huggable and who rated a cautious knuckle-tap.

I hope employers are being understanding about letting their workers stay at home to “self-quarantine” themselves if they start feeling ill. I also hope employees are being sensible and not trying to be heroically stoical about ignoring flu symptoms.

“Oh, it’s not serious. I always catch a cold when autumn weather arrives. I just take a couple of aspirins.”

As we queued at the till a fellow shopper raised an interesting question about this Covid-19 virus: “Can you catch the disease twice?”

The reason he asked was that he was young and fit and reckoned it would be better simply to get infected and get it over with. He felt his chances of surviving were pretty good.

Come to think of it, we haven’t heard much about people who have had the disease and survived.

According to the numbers we see in news reports there must be quite a number of coronavirus survivors out there. Are they now safe from future infection?

We are flooded with numbers when the virus is reported, but humans are not driven by numbers alone.

It would be useful to know more about the virus and how it affects people. All we are told is that it has symptoms “similar to flu”.That doesn’t sound too terrifying.

Hospitals are setting up isolation areas, but what will the isolated patients be doing? Languishing semi-conscious in bed, racked with pain? Playing cards with fellow patients? Watching animated movies? Flirting with the nurses?

It would be interesting to know something about the human side of Covid-19, and not just be quoted statistics.

I’d like to see - or read - an interview with someone who has been tested positive, gone through the treatment and survived.

Maybe a touch of calm reality would take away some of the hysteria surrounding this modern plague.

Last Laugh

A newly-rich property developer decided to splurge and buy himself a Rolls-Royce.

Eager to impress everybody, he invited the president of his bank to dinner and offered to take him to a very expensive restaurant in his new car.

He collected the banker in his Rolls-Royce and as they moved off he asked: “Have you ever ridden in one of these before, Sir George?”

The banker smiled and replied quietly: “Yes, I have, quite often actually, but never in the front seat.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.