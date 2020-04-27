Cows jump a red robot, ducks hit the road for a Freedom Day outing in Cape Town

Cape Town - Roads in Cape Town are always busy with vehicles, but with everyone forced to stay home, it has allowed many animals to take advantage of the open roads. Traffic in the Mother City has become so bad that the City of Cape Town has reportedly set aside R80 million to relieve congestion on roads during this financial year, but with the lockdown in effect, many of the Western Cape's busiest roads have become eerily deserted. On Monday morning, cows decided to take advantage of this and were caught jumping a red light. The City of Cape Town's traffic department said that incident occurred Stellenbosch Arterial Road, and joked that they got a warning for the traffic violation. However, they weren't the only animals running wild on Cape Town roads.

In Hout Bay, ducks also felt the need to hit the roads and go on an outing for Freedom Day, while residents are spending their public holiday inside.

In a sweet and humorous Facebook post, Community Crime Prevention said: "We received reports of a family of 8 who were visiting the beach this morning against lockdown regulations. CCP Fareed promptly assisted and escorted them home along empire road.

"According to the parents, they were going crazy being locked up at home with the 6 kids and needed to get out to burn off some energy."

Just a little over a week ago, penguins in Simon's Town decided to take a walk and explore their surroundings. While under the watchful eye of the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) Penguin Rangers, the African Penguins were recorded waddling down the street.