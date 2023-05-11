Cape Town - Residents in Pinelands are concerned about the escalating car theft in the areas of Pinelands, Thornton, Ndabeni and Epping 1. Despite a decrease in overall crime stats this past April, the CPF says vehicle theft is still concerning.

A crime report released by the Pinelands Precinct Community Police Forum (CPF) four days ago has indicated a decrease in most crime categories during the month of April 2023. However, the forum also noted a continuation of car theft reported in various areas, and an increase in bicycle theft near the Jan Smuts border. The forum has officially flagged car theft hot spot areas such as The Oval, Central Square, Glen Roy Road, St Stephens Road and near The Manor in Howard Drive, warning residents that criminals might be using remote jamming techniques to carry out their acts.

“There’s an increase in the theft of bicycles from properties in Pinelands with several incidents occurring during load shedding in areas near the Jan Smuts border. Theft of motor vehicles is still a concern and criminals may be using remote jamming. “In Epping, smash-and-grab concerns are being monitored. Epping CID and SAPS are working together to address this problem,” read the report. Summing up the release, the CPF also noted criminal activities such as burglaries, thefts, garage doors being forced open, and the matter of wheelie bins being removed from the precinct and often used by criminals to hide stolen items or climb walls.

In Thornton, criminals accessed religious institutions where they vandalised the properties and stole cables. Road signs and park swings are also being vandalised and chains being stolen in Pinelands. Pinelands CPF chairperson John Berry said they were looking into ways to combat the car hot spot areas. He also urged community members to volunteer and participate in patrols. “To combat car theft in hot spot locations, CPF has drafted letters to be sent to businesses in the area and have already engaged with some of them. We have actively engaged on social media and released media statements to ensure the community is well informed.