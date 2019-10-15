CPFs elect leadership in Cape to work with the police









The signing of the directives marked the official opening of the Community Police Forums (CPF) elections. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus Cape Town - A number of communities have elected their new Community Police Forums (CPFs) and chairpersons are hoping that residents will become more confident in their role of bridging the gap between the police and the community. Kleinmond, Stanford, Somerset West and Struisbaai CPFs have elected chairpersons following their annual general meetings, guidelines and directives. Somerset West CPF chairperson Billy Smith said: “It is important for the neighbourhood watch, police and the community to work together. If the CPF overseeing the community is not functioning properly, the community loses confidence in the forum as well as the police.” Smith said community involvement was crucial for the efficiency of a CPF, because the police are under tremendous pressure and they need the support of the community to combat crime. CPF elections are under way with AGMs being held across the province between now and December.

Western Cape community safety MEC Albert Fritz said: “I commend the Kleinmond, Stanford, Somerset West and Struisbaai CPFs for having successfully held their elective AGMs.

“These AGMs are essential for the leadership and members of CPFs to be elected democratically, and are representative of their community.”

Fritz said that some elections have not yet taken place and their department was working closely with CPFs to ensure that the elections are held.

“Directives have been developed to guide the election process and ensure that it is transparent, free and fair.

"The directives are issued in terms of sections 19, 20 and 21 of the SAPS Act 68 of 1995, read with sections 3 (f) and 5 of the Western Cape Community Safety Act 3 of 2013,” he explained.

Grassy Park CPF spokesperson Phillip Bam said: “The CPFs serve as a liaison between the community and the police.

"The community sees the CPF as a reference point and the chairperson has an important responsibility.”

[email protected]