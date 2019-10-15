Kleinmond, Stanford, Somerset West and Struisbaai CPFs have elected chairpersons following their annual general meetings, guidelines and directives.
Somerset West CPF chairperson Billy Smith said: “It is important for the neighbourhood watch, police and the community to work together. If the CPF overseeing the community is not functioning properly, the community loses confidence in the forum as well as the police.”
Smith said community involvement was crucial for the efficiency of a CPF, because the police are under tremendous pressure and they need the support of the community to combat crime.
CPF elections are under way with AGMs being held across the province between now and December.