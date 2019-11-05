CPFs across the province opposed the new guidelines and directives implemented by the department which was created to guide the election process within the forums.
The discontent has led to the province's Acting Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi instructing the CPFs not to proceed with their annual general meetings (AGMs).
Spokesperson for Mitchells Plain CPF cluster Aziza Kannemeyer said: “The department created their own guidelines without our input. There new guidelines completely disregards the current CPF constitution which we have been following for many years.”
Kannemeyer added that the CPF board wanted to go ahead with the AGMs but all the cluster CPF chairpersons had agreed to follow the CPF guidelines in the constitution.