CPOA to go ahead with closures of old-age homes, starting in Bishop Lavis

Cape Town - The Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged (CPOA) says it is going ahead with the relocation of frail-care residents, starting with Nerina Place in Bishop Lavis. This, despite a protest on Monday by residents calling for an immediate retraction of the forced removal of the residents. CPOA spokesperson Sandi Gelderbloem said the 88 residents would be accommodated in alternative welfare homes where there were beds available. She said only five residents would be transferred at a time. “The residents have been advised of the transfer and have been fully prepared to move into new premises. We expect this process will take around two months, ensuring time for the residents to settle in,” she said. Gelderbloem said the process was expected to be completed by the end of the year, and that a comprehensive letter detailing the relocations had been sent to all families and residents on December 7.

“Both the nursing managers and the CPOA Social Work Department are in regular telephonic consultation with both families and residents to personally advise them on how and when the process will affect them,” she said.

Gelderbloem said the CPOA was prepared to donate the buildings to other NGOs.

EFF spokesperson on social development Nosipho Makamba-Botya said the most saddening aspect was that the three homes were based in previously disadvantaged communities.

“Although the current residents will be re-allocated elsewhere, the issue is that there would not be space for new entrants now. The social development department must make sure that those three homes are restored to providing welfare services for the elderly, and that the subsidies it grants to these homes are increased,” she said.

ANC provincial spokesperson on social development Gladys Bakubaku-Vos said it was disappointing that the DA and its partner organisations in government were always looking at service delivery with a view to saving costs, at the expense of rendering effective service to the people.

The department did not provide comment in time for publication.

Cape Argus