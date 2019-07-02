CPUT will be hosting its popular Open Day on May 11 and prospective students are invited to attend the free event and decide on a career choice. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) has become the first university in the country to roll out antiretroviral treatment on campus for students with HIV/Aids. This initiative will allow students to receive their ARVs from the Student Health Clinic Decanting Site at Bellville Campus instead of having to miss classes and stand in long queues at hospitals and local clinics.

“The programme will be rolled out to all other CPUT campuses by 2020, but the university does have a good shuttle service between campuses, so affected students may use the shuttles to access their ARVs at the Bellville campus,” said CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley.

Acting head at the CPUT Student Health Department Andries Slinger said that all students who are registered will have access to this programme and will be provided with at least a two-month supply of ARVs to ensure they have access to the medication when on holiday or at home.

“Counselling will also be made available to students, as this is an integral part of HIV/Aids management with regards to acceptance of their condition, de-stigmatisation and addressing possible discrimination.”

Slinger said that all patients must be confirmed HIV positive through a series of tests, which includes having their viral loads and CD4 cells checked.

“All HIV-positive students under treatment at Kasselsvlei Community Health Clinic in Bellville will be transferred to the CPUT ART Club.”

Slinger said that the ARV treatment programme is subsidised by the Western Cape Department of Health through the Tygerberg Substructure.

“Students may access the clinic service on a daily basis for any medical ailment or condition and the Decanting Site and ART Club will meet on a monthly basis where matters related to their treatment will be discussed.”

