Cape Town - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) refuted the viral "musturbation" notice making rounds on social media with the university's name as fake. The notice, which misspells masturbation, has been shared tremendously on Facebook and Twitter. Eagle-eyed individuals were quick enough to see the mistakes and then proceeded to make fun of it, while others with an unobservant eye were questioning its credibility.

The notice which reads: "Musturbation (sic) in the showers is a violation of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. The shower drains are not designed to handle semen! The excessive amount of semen in the drains cost thousands of rands in maintenance and must be reflected in housing price increase for next year. It's your money. Please musturbate in your own room".

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said she was aware of the notice making rounds on social media, however, she said it is fake.

This viral poster comes after, an incident at Stellenbosch University where video was uploaded to social media of a man seemingly masturbating in the library of campus. The source of the video was unknown, but on one account where it was posted, it had over 30 000 views.

Desmond Thompson, a university spokesperson said SU Campus Security escorted a man from the SU Library at the request of library staff, and that the university is investigating the incident as a matter of urgency.