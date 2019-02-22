Protesting CPUT students, from the Nursing College in Athlone, have vowed to continue with their protest until they engage with university management.Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Students at the CPUT Nursing College in Athlone have demanded the dismissal of the campus’ dean of students, Prem Coopoo. This comes after 22 students were arrested for public violence while protesting. They were demanding safety at their residences and transport to and from the Bellville campus.

SA Students Congress provincial chairperson Buyile Matiwane said the Coopoo was found to be “arrogant, aloof and dismissive”.

“We have seen a flat-footed management that is unable to respond competently to the challenges on our campuses,” Matiwane said.

“Many of the students arrested were females and the university has shown its careless attitude in an email it sent out to students and staff, threatening students (who) exercise their right to protest.

“CPUT management has proved to be repressive and unwilling to co-govern the institution with students.”

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said Coopoo was doing a “sterling” job in managing the diverse needs of the student body of CPUT.

In response to allegations that management was downplaying the issue of student safety, Kansley said security concerns were immediately addressed after a memorandum was handed over earlier this month.

“The guard compliment at the Athlone campus has increased by five and both CPUT and the Nursing College have boosted their security official offering,” Kansley said.

