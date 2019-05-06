CPUT will be hosting its popular Open Day on May 11 and prospective students are invited to attend the free event and decide on a career choice. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - CPUT will be hosting its popular Open Day on May 11 and prospective students are invited to attend the free event and decide on a career choice.



The event will be held on the Bellville Campus and learners and their parents can explore a range of study options including up to 70 career focused courses.





CPUT’s six faculties of Business and Management Sciences, Health and Wellness Sciences, Education Sciences, Informatics and Design, Applied Sciences and Engineering and the Built Environment will all be exhibiting on the day.





Many courses will be exhibiting in their buildings and not in the main exhibition space which means learners will get a taste of the classrooms, buildings and equipment that they will one day experience.





Competition for a first year place is fierce with close to 50 000 first year applications received for only 9000 spots. Learners can get ahead of the pack by attending Open Day and chatting directly to the staff and students in the courses that interest them while also getting all the relevant application details.





CPUT is the largest university in the Western Cape and each year thousands of graduates find work across a large spectrum of career options thanks to CPUT’s industry relevant training.





CPUT offerings range from short courses to post-graduate degrees. Open Day takes place at the Bellville Campus in Symphony Way from 9am to 4pm.





Close to 15 000 people flood through the Open Day doors so learners and parents are advised to arrive early so that you have time to view all the courses on offer.





* Please visit www.cput.ac.za for more information.



