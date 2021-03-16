CPUT students claim they are being targeted following student protests

Cape Town - Five senior engineering students from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) are calling for legal assistance to help them fight the institution after they were allegedly suspended during the November protests.

The students said the institution targeted them for leading student protests.

Four of them now face disciplinary hearings and another student who claimed that he was not part of the protest has already been expelled.

Xolani Booi, a mechanical engineering final year student (expelled), Ayabulela Majavu, electrical engineering final year, Nam Malgas, chemical engineering second year, Yanga Tsama, civil engineering second year student, and Ongezo Dayimani, mathematical sciences final year, were arrested during campus protest about financial exclusions.

Booi said he was arrested because he was allegedly seen by-passing protesters, and was told he was part of those who were caught throwing stones at a building.