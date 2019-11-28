Raising funds for the two organisations formed part of the students’ second-semester project, with students from both the Wellington and District Six campuses using their entrepreneurial skills to help the initiatives.
“In total, R70 000 was raised from the District Six students for the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, with R12000 raised from the Wellington students for Andrew Murray Children’s Home,” said Mandie Richards, senior lecturer in the Faculty of Business and Management Sciences.
Richards said since 2005, CPUT BIA students had raised R500000 for the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, with first-year marketing students last month handing over R25000 to the Children’s Hospital Trust.
“The students at both campuses worked hard to raise funds, having bake sales, cold-calling possible donors and putting their all into raising as much as possible,” said Richards.