CPUT students left in the lurch after lockdown robberies at residence

Cape Town - The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) is unable to explain how it will assist students who lost their belongings during a burglary at a university residence during the Covid-19 lockdown break. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said there had so far been two burglaries at one of their residences. She said in one of those cases two alleged perpetrators were caught. One of the students who lost her items during a burglary at CPUT’s Catsville residence in Browning Road, Salt River, did not want to be named but said she received a call while she was home in the Eastern Cape. She said some of the stolen belongings included clothing items. However, other items were removed to a safer place,” according to a resident officer. But I was denied a chance to come and see for myself. I was told to come after the lockdown,” she said. Kansley said CPUT had begun to fit rooms with burglar bars to avoid similar incidents in future.

EFF Student Command spokesperson Chulumanco Nkasela said: “This is something we have been saying for the longest time as students of CPUT. The university does not care about students and their safety.”

Nkasela said that most of the residences were still without CCTV cameras. “Last year we protested for safety and for the university to strengthen its security system. However, our cries fell on deaf ears,” Nkasela said.

Meanwhile, University of the Western Cape (UWC) spokesperson Gasant Abarder said they’d had no burglaries so far. “We have our campus protection service on campus 24/7 as part of an essential service to protect our students in residence during lockdown, and buildings and equipment,” he said.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said Campus Protection Services continued to be operational - within strict protocols - at all key venues on campus, including the residences.

Moholola said the protection services officers monitored all buildings with CCTV cameras, and had emergency response vehicles on patrol to react to emergencies. Stellenbosch University spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the university's campus security service was also operational during lockdown, patrolling the campus including residences.

Thousands of students signed an online petition for the Higher Education Department to allow them to return to their campus residences and accommodation and continue with their studies online.

