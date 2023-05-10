CPUT students protest after hundreds left stranded by new NSFAS requirement

Cape Town - A heavy police presence could be seen at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) Bellville campus on Tuesday, following protests by students over a number of issues. On Monday, students protested and later the same evening had caused a fire at a cleaning supply room, adjacent to the Education Building at the Bellville campus, while a recreational space called the SS Hall CPUT, was torched at the Wellington campus.

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said campuses were quiet and learning continued on Tuesday. “CPUT has 35 000 students and this protest action is being perpetrated by a relatively small group. The university is not shut down and the academic programme continues,” Kansley said. “The issue largely relates to a new NSFAS funding condition that any student who is studying for less than 60 course credits is no longer eligible for accommodation, living and transport allowance,” she said.

NSFAS initially verified these students for study at the start of the 2023 academic year and they were accepted into university accredited and unaccredited accommodation. The new condition affects approximately 822 CPUT students who are now left unfunded in critical areas, Kansley said. “We continue to engage with NSFAS and student leadership on the way forward,” she said.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that public order police were deployed to CPUT, Bellville following the incident. “Reports suggested approximately 200 disgruntled students staged a protest and in the process caused damages to building infrastructure,” Swartbooi said. In Wellington, a case of arson is being investigated. In both incidents, no injuries and no arrests were made and the investigation remains ongoing.

On Monday, a student said issues related to NSFAS had been ongoing since January. Other issues raised by students were that of shuttle/ transport issues and clinics in terms of operational hours and processes. Another issue was the need for more accommodation. The NSFAS cap of R45 000 on accommodation also meant that many students could not afford the exorbitant costs of accommodation, sometimes over R60 000. A memorandum of demands were handed to university management and management is expected to table its response today (Wed).