Tracy Douglas, mother of Keegan Douglas, one of the students, said she was at her wits end trying to get answers from CPUT about how this happened, and why her son should be penalised.
She said her son and another student, Chesner Jacobs, couldn’t graduate for their diplomas in education in June and are again not accredited for the graduation next month as they were allegedly only one credit score short.
“The two were called to the university administration on April 10 and were informed they are not going to graduate,” said Douglas, adding the two registered and passed Afrikaans in second year with more than 70%.
Douglas said she wrote to the university “because I felt the matter is a serious issue that needed to be brought to their attention and addressed”.