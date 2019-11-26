CPUT students unable to graduate at final hour









CPUT is unable to explain how two students - now on the cusp of graduation - were allowed to progress after failing Afrikaans, their major, in first year. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA) Archives Cape Town - CPUT is unable to explain how two students were allowed to progress to their second year after failing Afrikaans, their major, in first year. Now at the end of their three-year studies, the two are unable to graduate because they owe the Afrikaans credit. Tracy Douglas, mother of Keegan Douglas, one of the students, said she was at her wits end trying to get answers from CPUT about how this happened, and why her son should be penalised. She said her son and another student, Chesner Jacobs, couldn’t graduate for their diplomas in education in June and are again not accredited for the graduation next month as they were allegedly only one credit score short. “The two were called to the university administration on April 10 and were informed they are not going to graduate,” said Douglas, adding the two registered and passed Afrikaans in second year with more than 70%. Douglas said she wrote to the university “because I felt the matter is a serious issue that needed to be brought to their attention and addressed”.

“To date I have had sporadic communication and my matter still remains unresolved after more than two months.”

She said the university has to accept responsibility for registering Keegan for his second-year Afrikaans when he had not passed the 1st year.

She said she was trying to get the matter to the university council, “but time is running out and I have tried to exhaust all internal processes. I feel that this matter has been marginalised and is not receiving the attention it deserves from the level it should be”.

Keegan said he lost hope from the university. “We have no support from the university at all. I am angry and sad. I really want to graduate this year.”

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said the issue relating to the two students graduating had been escalated to the highest institutional echelons including the vice-chancellor, deputy vice-chancellor and Dean.

“At this stage both students will need to re-register for the first year long course in able to graduate with the necessary credits. Had they accepted institutional interventions on offer to them earlier this year, they would have been on track for graduation with the rest of their class.”

[email protected]