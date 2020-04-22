Cravenby Care Centre in need of donations for food parcels

Cape Town - The Cravenby Care Centre, in Elsies River, said that apart from feeding close to 500 people daily, its aim was to distribute 500 food parcels to residents. Hundreds of people have queued outside the centre for food since the lockdown, and thanks to generous sponsors it has been able to feed not only residents at the shelter, but also the broader community. The shelter houses survivors of gender-based violence and child abuse, as well as abandoned children, HIV-positive patients and those with mental illnesses. Founder and project manager Maliga Naidoo said: “Now with Covid-19 there are so many people going hungry, especially children whose parents are not working. They cannot put food on the table for these children. “When the children were going to school, they had a feeding scheme where they could eat from Mondays to Fridays, but now that has been taken away and these children are going hungry.”

Chief executive Vineshree Naidoo said: “We would like to make up at least 500 food parcels for the community in Ravensmead and Uitsig, and we also want to try to help another area in Elsies River. The people I would like to assist are people in the flats.

“We really need help from our community to make up those parcels because, believe me, people are starving in Ravensmead. Every day they are coming to me and I’m taking food from the shelter and giving it to them.”

Vineshree said the shelter prepared a 10-litre pot of breyani or soup every day. “So that is what we are giving to the community every day.

“Those who are not able to come out for soup or food are left to go hungry. It’s mainly people who are physically challenged. We want to do this for the less fortunate until the lockdown is over.”

Items needed for the food parcels are jam, peanut butter, rice, sugar, coffee, tinned fish, baked beans, soup mix, split peas, lentils, teabags, cooking oil, maize meal, jungle oats, potatoes, onions, toilet paper, bath soap, toothpaste, washing powder, cabbage and carrots.

* To make a donation call Vineshree on 0614180006.

[email protected]