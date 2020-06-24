Crèche, soup kitchen burnt in Hangberg dispute

Cape Town - Good Samaritans who ran a crèche and soup kitchen in Hangberg, Hout Bay, can no longer provide services as their stock and equipment were destroyed in a fire in an apparent “retaliation” for the repeated removal of an illegal, partially built and unoccupied structure on land that has been earmarked for community services, said Mayor Dan Plato. Plato said the crèche was the site from which a soup kitchen was able to supply hundreds of residents with a warm meal. “What started as a quiet week last week, following the first major storm that hit our shores, and which saw more businesses safely open their doors and begin to trade again, ended with criminals burning down a crèche and the electricity depot in Hangberg and torching two MyCiTi buses and the bus station in Dunoon.” Hout Bay ward councillor Roberto Miguel Quintas said there had been misinformation surrounding the cause and reason for tyres being set alight in Harbour Road at the entrance to the harbour. “The reason for this in my understanding is as a result of a conflict and dispute over payments between local fishermen and fishing operators,” Quintas said.

Community activist Roscoe Jacobs said they were considering opening a criminal case against the City for illegal demolition of structures in the area, also claiming Quintas was not in touch with his constituents.

Protest action was also reported in Dunoon, where ward councillor Lubabalo Makeleni said the recent unrest were about land and housing.

Makeleni said residents living adjacent to the land earmarked for government’s Covid-19 de-densification project wanted to occupy it.

Community leader Sinethemba Matomela said there were two groups involved with one trying to occupy land at the nature reserve near the Killarney International Raceway. He said they had been frustrated by the City deploying a private security company to guard the land.

Matomela said the other group involved those who wanted to re-block developments by government to provide temporary accommodation for 10000 residents: “They want that land and those houses.”

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said apart from two trucks set alight on the N7 South after Potsdam Road on Monday and two MyCiTi buses torched on Saturday, no further incidents were reported.

However, he said public order police and other law enforcement agencies have been monitoring the situation.

