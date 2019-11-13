Cape Town - Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy on Wednesday said she has granted small-scale fishers in Western Cape access to fishing during the 2019/20 West Coast rock lobster season as part of the transition to the new small-scale fishing sector.
Considering the requests from communities, the minister said the department had been instructed to fast-track the roll-out of the small-scale fisheries sector in the province.
"There was a general call for interim relief fishers to continue fishing for the next season and for fishers on the declared small-scale fishers list to be granted access to fish," said Creecy.
She said the department was also directed to provide a transition from the current interim relief arrangement to a permanent and more structured small-scale fisheries sector in the Western Cape.
"It is imperative for small-scale fishers to be granted access to fishing while they are waiting on their 15-year fishing rights to be allocated."