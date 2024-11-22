Crime fighter’s son brutally murdered over R50

Cape Town - The brutal murder of Mitchell’s Plain crime fighter Soraya Schoeman’s son, Farouk, has left the Lentegeur community, as well as safety activists, in shock. The 26-year-old was allegedly lured from his home in Klein-Makka, Lentegeur, on Sunday evening, and later found deceased on the corner of Petunia and AZ Berman Drive.

He had stab wounds to his body, which his family said tells a harrowing story of his last moments alive. Farouk’s heartbroken aunt, Felicity George, said her nephew suffered torture marks and stab wounds to his chest and Adam’s apple. The suspected killers also allegedly put barbed wire around his neck.

Prays go out for Farouk Schoeman at his Janazah. Picture: Supplied “We found out that he was taken to a known (drug den) in the area where he was murdered. “Then they walked with his body, but had to leave it in the road because a police van drove past. These people already threatened to kill him over a R50, but this R50 was paid over and over again. Yes, he was an addict, but he was not a gangster.” Shahieda Schoeman, Farouk’s cousin, who spoke on behalf of their family, said: “He ended up on the drug (unga) six years ago when our grandma died.

“He took it very hard, but as a family we never had problems with him, he was still the same Farouk, always helping people, cleaning their gardens and yards for money. “He was a very loveable person, with manners and I can say in all honesty, he was very clever and had dreams of being a doctor, until the drugs destroyed him and his future dreams.” A distraught Soraya Schoeman, who has been a dedicated advocate for peace and safety in the area, vowed to not stop fighting for justice until her son’s killers are locked up.

“I can still see him walking out of the house, saying ‘bye mommy see you later’. I didn’t find it strange that someone came to call him to help clean, so he left. “He told so many people, the weekend he was brutally killed, that he wants to change his life, this drugs is not for him anymore. “Now I know the pain of losing a child. This really hurts, may Allah make it easy on us all.”