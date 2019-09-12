File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town - The Western Cape and the North-West are the only two provinces to show a decrease in sexual offences according to the 2018/2019 crime stats released on Thursday. In the report from the South African Police Services, sexual offences are defined as sexual activities that a person has not consented to, and it can refer to a broad range of sexual behaviours that make a victim feel uncomfortable, frightened or threatened. Sexual offences include the following crimes:



Rape

Sexual Assault

Attempted Sexual Offence

Contact Sexual Offence

Three Cape Town police stations are featured in the top 10 of reported sexual offences cases, but it was only Nyanga police station that has shown a decrease in reported cases compared to the 2017/2018 crime stats.

In 2017/2018 Nyanga had 308 report cases of reported but for the 2018/2019 year the station has shown a decrease of 4.5% with only 294 cases have been reported.

However, Delft and Mfuleni police stations have shown an increases in sexual offences cases when comparing the stats to 2017/2018.

Delft police station experienced a 17.8% increase in sexual offences cases, with 42 more reported cases for 2018/2019 than the previous year. Mfuleni police station had a 46.1% increase in sexual offences case. Last year the station recorded on 167 cases but for the 2018/2019 stats, the station record 77 more cases.

Mitchells Plain, Gugulethu and Harare police station were the three stations in the top 30, which showed the biggest decline in reported sexual offences cases. Gugulethu police station saw a 12.6 decline with only 195 cases being reported, while Harare saw a 2.6% decrease, with only 187 cases being reported.

The Mitchells Plain police station showed a massive 13.%% decrease in reported sexual offences cases with only 173 being record for the 2018/2019 year.

However, during the Crime Stats presentation it was stressed that reported sexual offences are not reliable as many such crimes are never reported to police.

Only the Western Cape and the North-West are the only two provinces to show a decrease in sexual offences according to the 2018/2019 crime stats released on Thursday. Picture: Crime Stats

Only the Western Cape and the North-West are the only two provinces to show a decrease in sexual offences according to the 2018/2019 crime stats released on Thursday. Picture: Crime Stats

Picture: Crime Stats

Picture: Crime Stats