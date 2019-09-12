Bullet casings found after the shooting. File picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency.

Cape Town - According to the crime statistics presented on Thursday, South Africans are likely to be murdered as a result of an argument/misunderstanding. Except for South Africans who live in the Western Cape, where the number one reason for their cause of death will be gang-related.

Major General Norman Sekhukhune, the police’s head of crime research and statistics, presented the information and the analysis of contact crimes which include: murder, rape, attempted murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, common assault, common robbery, aggravated robbery and sexual assault.

Among the stats released within the province was not only the time when South Africans were most likely to be killed, but also the most common reasons for their deaths and with what weapon.

In the country, the causative factors with the most cases for why someone was killed was argument/misunderstanding, which was then followed by domestic violence. But in the Western Cape, gang-related instances account for more than any other causative factor to as why someone was murdered, then followed by arguments/misunderstandings, while domestic violence is the third most common reason.

As for with what? More victims of murder in the country were killed with firearms and knives more than any other instrument.

SAPS revealed the top 10 instruments used in murder:

Firearms, Knives, Unidentified sharp object, Body part (hands, feet, etc), Brick/stone/rock, Stick, Bottle/bottle head, Sjambok, Panga/machete, Fire/matches.





