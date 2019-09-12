File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - On Thursday, the South African Police Services (SAPS) released the annual crime statistics and revealed the times that murders often to take place in the country. Major General Norman Sekhukhune, the police’s head of crime research and statistics, presented the information and the analysis of contact crimes which include: murder, rape, attempted murder, assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, common assault, common robbery, aggravated robbery and sexual assault.

Among the statistics released was the times of day that murders are committed, along with the causing factors behind the murders and which weapon is most commonly used.

The crime stats revealed that South Africans are most likely to be murdered between 9pm and 3am on weekends as that is when the most number of murders take place.

According to the 2018/2019 crimes stats between 00:00 and 02:59 in the morning, murders most occur on Saturdays and Sundays. On Saturdays between that time frame, 736 murders took place, while on Sunday during the same times 1131 murders took place.

However, Saturdays were deadliest between 21:00 and 23:59 as 1069 murders were recorded during that time.

Over the two days of the weekend, there were 4881 murders recorded on a Saturday, while Sunday is when the most murders were committed with 5159 being recorded by SAPS.

Here is a more detailed breakdown from the 2018/2019 crimes stats:

Saps revealed the times that most murders are likely to take place in the country when the crimes statistics for 2018/2019 were released. Picture: Crimes Stats.

