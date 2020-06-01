Criminals target key City of Cape Town infrastructure

Cape Town - Criminals have destroying and looted City infrastructure and assets. Mayco member for community and health services Zahid Badroodien said: “These are still key resources in communities who require access to the internet, health services and sporting spaces when the lockdown ends. “They are there for the benefit of our residents and the uncontrolled destruction of these resources must end.” He said facilities that are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic are more vulnerable to vandalism and theft, especially in communities ravaged by unemployment, hunger and substance abuse. “It is important for the City to return to its new normal and to open up facilities once it is safe to do so. Therefore it is essential that our communities play their part in adhering to lockdown regulations not only to slow down the rate of transmission of the virus but also to speed up the reopening of all sectors of life.”

City facilities at the forefront of this destruction include libraries, clinics, sports complexes, community centres and parks.

During the lockdown period from March until May 18, 37 incidents were reported within the Community Services and Health Directorate. Several libraries were burgled, including Bonteheuwel, Nyanga, Athlone, Rocklands and Tokai. The worst hit was in Athlone – geysers were stolen and the carpets were drenched. Ceiling boards were damaged as well as the roof where thieves gained access.

City Health staff were hijacked outside Khayelitsha Mall after they completed a Covid-19 awareness campaign in the area. This was one of three incidents in which staff were held up and traumatised.

Other incidents include damage to an air-conditioner at the Kraaifontein sports complex, cables worth R300 000 stolen at Monwabisi Resort, pool entrance doors damaged at the Blue Downs Swimming Pool, and astro turf stolen at the Eulalie Stott Educare Centre in Mitchells Plain.

“These incidents not only put the lives of our staff at risk but also deprive the very communities they serve of these resources for long periods of time. Lockdown means repairs and replacement of infrastructure and equipment will take even longer, thus extending the negative impact,” Badroodien said.

The loss is estimated to be more than R700 000 and excludes repairs that still need to be costed.

The incidents have resulted in the City paying R4.1 million a month for 24-hour security deployed to the various sites and a further R10.9m a month committed for additional measures that will be needed to protect its facilities.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “During the lockdown, neighbourhood watches were prohibited from working and this was self-defeating, because they denied the deployment of 50 000 people.”

