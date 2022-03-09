Crossroads youth found guilty for the murder of e-hailing driver Joseph Ajuonu

Cape Town - The murderers of an e-hailing driver in Old Crossroads were convicted in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday. Jongikhaya Rawutini, 22, and Anele Moshesh, 21, were found guilty of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. They killed e-hailing driver Joseph Ajuonu on August 7, 2019.

Story continues below Advertisment

Acting Judge Constance Nziweni said the State had proved beyond reasonable doubt that the two worked together to commit the robbery and the murder. State prosecutor advocate Dail Andrews had set out to prove that the two arranged for the driver under the pretence of wanting to book a lift. They attacked Ajuonu – robbing him of his wallet, car and mobile phone. He tried to flee, but they pursued him and a brick was thrown at his head. During trial, the State called two witnesses who had been involved in the incident with the accused. They testified that Rawutini had orchestrated the attack and had instructed the rest of the group.

In the judgement, Judge Nziweni found that the witnesses proved to be reliable and their versions were correct. Even though they had different vantage points, Nziweni said there was no reason to believe they would mislead the court. She said that Moshesh knew, when he threw the brick at the victim, that it would cause damage and the perpetrators were unrelenting in their motive to attack the victim, who was chased on foot and with the vehicle. Nziweni also said that during the trial, when the accused testified, they had contradicted each other and, in her view, their evidence was fabricated. She further said that their evidence lacked credibility and reliability, and rejected their versions entirely.

Story continues below Advertisment

She said the medical evidence complimented the State, as the post-mortem showed the victim died of blunt force head injury. [email protected] Cape Argus