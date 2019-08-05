Four members of an alleged crowbar gang were arrested by Grassy Park police on Saturday for being in possession of suspected stolen goods, and crowbar.

Cape Town - Four members of an alleged crowbar gang were arrested by Grassy Park police on Saturday for being in possession of suspected stolen goods, including a crowbar. According to Grassy Park Community Policing Forum chairperson Melvin Jonkers, police on patrol in Grassy Park received information that a house was being broken into by two men who jumped over a wall.

“The citizen kept following these guys around Diep River while informing the police of their whereabouts through radio control until the four suspects, who were in a Peugeot, were caught by police in De Wet Road, Ottery,” he said.

There was a chase and a shoot-out between police and the suspects, with no fatalities or injuries reported.

Jonkers said that one of the men was assaulted by community members in the Ottery area and was taken to hospital.

Captain Wynita Kleinsmith, of the Grassy Park SAPS, said that the vehicle the four suspects were driving was reportedly stolen in Khayelitsha, with goods to the value of R25000 found in their possession.

Nita Road neighbourhood watch patroller Joseph Williams said all four men were part of a “crowbar” gang.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the suspects were men aged between 22 and 39.

A crowbar and a screwdriver were found in the vehicle.

The suspects are expected to appear in court after they have been charged.

