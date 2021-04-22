Crowdfunding to refurbish Bellville’s clock tower

by KRISTIN ENGEL

Cape Town - The City said it supports the Greater Tygerberg Partnership’s (GTP) crowdfunding initiative to restore the Bellville clock tower to working condition and the surrounding park on the grounds of the Civic Centre to revitalise the Bellville CBD.

The project aims to reimagine a thriving public space where inhabitants of Bellville are able to meet during the daytime for markets and gatherings; or during the night for special community events.

Bellville is home to a number of talented bands and artists including Fokofpolisiekar, Die Heuwels Fantasties, Francois van Coke, Loki Rothman and Hiram Koopman, and local designer Rich Boy Clothing - who have all shown support towards this initiative.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Alderman Marian Nieuwoudt, said that the unique location and diversity of land in Bellville CBD plays an important role in Cape Town’s economy.

“Bellville used to be a hub for opportunity and talent but has sadly declined over the years. Now the goal is to bring that sense of community, functionality and attractiveness back.”

“We welcome the campaign and invite local residents and businesses to pledge their support and get behind this drive in improving Bellville’s public spaces.”

GTP project manager, Marcus Fourie, said that progress is slow with R38 300 pledged so far, and they are struggling to get donations but are hopeful that contributions will pick up soon.

GTP CEO, Warren Hewitt said that they want to get the whole community involved in the campaign, for everyone to play their part in creating a functional and beautiful public space.

“Cities around the world are improved and enhanced by small groups of active citizens who choose to make a contribution in whatever way they can. The Clock Tower Project is one such opportunity. “

The complete project will be delivered in three phases.

Phase 1 is to restore the clocks and refurbish the fountain (R150 000).

Phase 2 is to redevelop the gardens surrounding the clock tower and Civic Centre buildings (R3 850 000).

Phase 3 is to build a new amphitheatre for community events (R2 500 000).

Residents interested in how to donate, can do so on Thundafund: https://thundafund.com/project/6716626611209984

For more information, email GTP project manager, Marcus Fourie, at [email protected]

Cape Argus