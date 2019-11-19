Cruise liners stream in as SA's shores become a must-stop destination









THE MSC Orchestra held a party in Durban. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - With a weak rand, good infrastructure and tourist attractions galore, South Africa's shores are more and more becoming a must-stop destination for cruise liners. This weekend the MSC Orchestra made its maiden stopover in Durban, and today Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth docks at Cape Town's cruise terminal. Worldwide about 30 million travellers are expected to cruise this year, up 6% from 28.2 million last year. The Cruise Lines International Association (Clia) estimates that the industry is sustaining more than 1.1 million jobs and creating a total output of $134bn (R1.9 trillion). The V&A Waterfront's R59million redevelopment of its Cruise Terminal in 2015 has seen a fleet of ever-larger vessels and more cruise line operators opt to stop over in the Port of Cape Town. Cape Town Cruise terminal passengers have exceeded 266000 arrivals since 2015. President Cyril Ramaphosa has made tourism one of his key growth pillars for the economy and wants more than 20million tourists visiting the country a year by 2030. Attracting cruise ships to visit our shores will be key in achieving those goals.

For the upcoming cruise season beginning in October and ending in April next year, 21 different ships from 11 cruise liner companies will dock at the Cruise Terminal’s E berth. One of the ships, the Aidamira, will return as many as 17 times, while the MSC Orchestra will return six times, the Azamara Quest four times, the Nautica three times and the MS Bremen and the Albatross will each make two visits. This culminates in 57 ship visits for the season.

MSC Cruises, the leading cruise line in South Africa, invited media and other guests from all over the country on Saturday, and threw an elaborate party that included sumptuous food and wonderful entertainment to launch the arrival of the MSC Orchestra.

“This is the first time MSC Orchestra is visiting South African shores and we are proud to welcome her to Durban,” said Ross Volk, managing director at MSC Cruises South Africa.

“South Africans have shown us how much they enjoy cruising, and we know that this beautiful ship will not disappoint.”

MSC Orchestra can host 3225 passengers and will be doing 39 cruises in southern African waters over the next six months, travelling to destinations such as Pomene, Cape Town, Portuguese Island, Mauritius and Walvis Bay.

MSC Orchestra boasts a diverse mix of facilities and activities, including five restaurants, eight bars, a theatre, two pools, a gym and a spa.

In its last cruise season, from November last year to April, MSC Cruises saw a 25% increase in guest numbers compared to the same period in 2017/2018.

“Cruising is becoming an increasingly popular option for South Africans, as it is an all-inclusive and affordable vacation Local cruises can last anywhere from 3 to 11 nights, accommodating all kinds of holiday budgets,” MSC Cruises said.

So popular has cruise holidays become, that MSC Cruises decided to bring two ships to South African shores for next year's 2020/2021 cruise season.