The City council has ordered a forensic investigation into the expansion of CTICC2 after several irregularities were detected in previous reports. Picture: Phando Kielo/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Management at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has hit back at a City forensic probe into the expansion. CTICC chief executive officer Julie-May Ellingson said: “We acted in good faith and in accordance with the law. Any claims that the CTICC has acted irregularly in respect of CTICC expansion are unfounded and the board and management welcome the opportunity to address any concerns.

“The CTICC has always conducted its business in a honest and transparent manner, as evidenced by our 6th consecutive clean audit issued by the Auditor-General of South Africa last month.”

The City council has ordered a forensic investigation into the expansion of CTICC2 after several irregularities were detected in previous reports. Deputy mayor Ian Neilson accused former mayor Patricia de Lille of preventing these reports coming to council, but De Lille denied it.

The motion was tabled by ACDP councillor Grant Haskin and supported by all parties.

The expansion was subject to an investigation by the public protector and a forensic investigation initiated by former city manager Achmat Ebrahim. The public protector and the investigation by the council’s forensic department into the R700 million design tender had found evidence of maladministration.

According to a summary report, provision of parking to media giant Naspers remains a challenge as Convenco is not in a position to secure long-term parking bays for Naspers without compromising its own parking requirements.

The CTICC 2 building has been completed and will be used for different functions. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

[email protected]