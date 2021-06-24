CTICC vaccine centre expected to go live in July and run for six months

Cape Town - The newly announced Mass Vaccination Centre of Hope at the Cape Town International Convention Centre is expected to go live in July and run for six months. The Western Cape government made the announcement on Thursday morning. It said the CTICC vaccine centre would be jointly run by Discovery Health and the Western Cape Department of Health.

In line with the memorandum of understanding between the department and Discovery Health, the two parties will partner to jointly operate the mass vaccination centre to provide equal access to Covid-19 vaccinations for uninsured and insured residents in the metro. The Western Cape government will be primarily responsible for overall co-ordination, supply of vaccine, clinical and facilities management. Discovery Health will be responsible for client experience, various aspects of the technology solution and administrative functions. “The parties will jointly manage the site day to day to ensure that it runs efficiently and effectively, ensuring a seamless vaccination experience for all who attend, both medical scheme members and uninsured residents of the metro.

“By collaborating in this way, the CTICC will be one of the largest and most sophisticated vaccination sites in the country, leveraging the combined resources and capacity of both the public and private sector, and thereby accelerating access to vaccination for greater numbers of residents,” the provincial government said. Details of the partnership include: The CTICC mass vaccination site is expected to administer more than 750 000 vaccinations over 6 months.

It is envisaged the site will go live in early July, with an initial contract period to mid-December 2021.

50 vaccination stations are planned at the site, with the related administrative and support staff in place to support operations.

Vaccinations will be free of charge for everyone visiting the site, enabled by payment agreements between medical aids and the Department of Health to provide a hassle-free experience to all residents.

The site will have sophisticated cold-chain refrigeration, waste management processes and IT infrastructure, and the capability to administer both the Pfizer-BioNTech double dose and Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccines. All residents who have registered for their Covid-19 vaccine on the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS), regardless of whether they have medical aid, will be eligible to be scheduled for vaccination at the site when it’s their turn to be vaccinated.

Premier Alan Winde welcomed the collaboration and thanked Discovery Health for supporting the vaccination programme in the Western Cape and South Africa. “Every person, no matter where they live or what they earn, should have access to life-saving vaccines, and so I warmly welcome this collaboration with Discovery,” he said. “This project clearly demonstrates the importance of the private sector in our province and what can be achieved when we work together with them.

“I hope this is the first of many more public-private sector collaborations in this space, and I look forward to the site opening soon.” Ryan Noach, the Discovery Health chief executive said: “Discovery has worked closely with the National Department of Health and B4SA to support various aspects of South Africa’s Covid-19 response and the National Mass Vaccination Programme. “We are delighted to further this work through partnering with the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town to accelerate the roll-out of the vaccination campaign in Cape Town.

“We are particularly proud that this site will provide access to vaccines for all residents, including Discovery Health members, members of other medical schemes and people who do not have medical aid.” Mayor Dan Plato said: “The City of Cape Town and partners jointly began preparation for the site in March 2021 to determine how the site would be managed, its layout and the associated costs to ensure the City’s venue is able to facilitate the mass vaccination campaign. “A partnership with the private sector is vital as the rollout is ramped up. The City is pleased to be part of this effort to help ensure greater access to Covid-19 vaccinations.”