CTICC vaccine centre intends to serve 750 000 by December

Cape Town - The CTICC mass vaccination site, dubbed the Centre of Hope, opens its doors to the public on Wednesday and should have administered 750 000 vaccinations by December, according to Premier Alan Winde. Winde was speaking at a news conference following an oversight visit to the centre with mayor Dan Plato and Discovery Health chief executive Ryan Noach. The centre is the product of a public-private partnership between the Western Cape government, the City of Cape Town, and Discovery Health.

He said the CTICC vaccination Centre of Hope will be one of the biggest vaccination sites in the country. Fifty vaccination stations will be operational at the site, with the related administrative and support staff in place to support operations. “This will mean that more than 4 000 people can be vaccinated per day when it reaches its full operational capacity.” Speaking about some of the other mass vaccination sites across the province and in the metro, Winde said: “We have a private mega site in the N1 region which is Momentum Metropolitan’s Parc du Cap, the one with Netcare and Old Mutual in Pinelands, there is this one, the CTICC, in the middle of the city, and the one coming to Athlone stadium at the end of the month.

“These bigger sites will bring through the volumes and we are also looking at dispensing the vaccines as quickly and as efficiently as possible without creating super spreader situations. “Athlone for me is very exciting because it is not only going to be similar to the CTICC as far as walk-ins are concerned, it will also enable drive-throughs.” Mayor Dan Plato said the City of Cape Town was working hard to get Athlone stadium ready by the end of July.

It is hoped this facility will be part of the decentralisation of the vaccinations, and there will be more facilities open in the Cape Flats, which is where the majority of our people live.” Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “There are 290 planned sites for the province as a whole, with 83 planned in the metro. Ideally we don’t want people to have to travel too far to receive their vaccinations.” “All eligible residents, whether they have medical aid or not, will be assisted at this site. No person will be left behind, because every life matters.”