CTICC wins gold at prestigious awards

Cape Town - The Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) has received an international accolade after winning gold at the prestigious 2024 Eventex Global Awards. The CTICC won gold in the categories of African Destination: Best African Events Destination and the International Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Destination.

The CTICC also won Silver for the categories of Versatile Venue, a nod to the venue’s ability to adapt and accommodate a variety of types and sizes of events, as well as People’s Choice Destination, for venues that stand out from the rest and are voted for by the public. The 14th annual Eventex Global Awards winners were announced during an awards ceremony held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The CTICC is renowned for seamlessly hosting large-scale events, including conferences, expos, trade shows, sports events, and various other bookings throughout the year. On average, the CTICC hosts close to 470 events annually. Nearly 40 of these are international events. The world-class venue has also hosted thousands of visitors at a time, including several dignitaries. CTICC CEO Taubie Motlhabane said, “We are immensely proud of this recognition. The competition is tough, and the standards are high, but these awards show that our convention offering is world class.

“Cape Town is a sought-after destination, and it is important that the convention offering is in keeping with the quality that the destination has become famous for.” The Eventex Global Awards was established in 2009, to recognise and celebrate creativity, innovation and effectiveness in the industry. Winners were selected from a pool of 1 207 submissions, spanning 62 countries and across six continents. “We are very blessed to be in an amazing destination, working with exceptional teams and partners.

“These awards are a testament to the dedication of the men and women who work tirelessly to offer a positive convention experience, regardless of the nature of the event. For me personally, I am immensely proud of my team at the CTICC,” Motlhabane said. Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said, “As Mayor, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the CTICC on receiving these prestigious awards. “The CTICC’s dedication to excellence and innovation in the events industry has not only elevated our city’s profile but has also contributed significantly to our economic and cultural vitality.