CTIJF 2024: Jazz festival to yield substantial economic benefits for city

With the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) only three days away, the city is preparing for a significant influx of visitors, promising increased spending across the retail, hospitality and entertainment sectors. Come May 3 and 4, thousands of music enthusiasts will flock to the Cape Town International Convention Centre for the 21st staging of Africa's Grandest Gathering.

But not before the Free Concert, at Greenmarket Square on Thursday, May 2, from 4pm to 10pm, fires up. Artists on the bill at this year's CTIJF include Tunde Baiyewu of Lighthouse Family (UK), alternative R&B group Moonchild (US), Grammy-winning bassist virtuoso and experimental musician, singer and songwriter MonoNeon (US), and Francesca Biancoli (Italy/SA). Award-winning drummer and composer Darshan Doshi will also be on hand to present his trio featuring saxophonist Mark Hartsuch and bassist Tony Grey (India/US).

South African musicians include the Queen of Afro-jazz, Judith Sephuma, The Voice SA star and platinum recordseller songbird Ami Faku, the Hilton Schilder Quintet, the highly respected South African jazz vocalist pianist and composer Thandi Ntuli, who will present “Rainbow Revisited” with Tlala Makhene and Sphelelo Mazibuko, as well as the legendary pianist and composer Mervyn Africa. Another award winning band on the bill is Mi Casa, while beat banger performers taking stage include Afro-house artist Mörda, with controversial loudmouth entertainer Mac G stopping by to add flavour to the line-up, and the laid-back groove of CTIJF resident DJs, DJ Clint L and the good vibes of Jab a Jaw will also be present. CTIJF CEO Takudzwa Hove said: “The Cape Town International Jazz Festival has traditionally played a significant role in generating revenue for the City of Cape Town, and even nationally.

“The festival attracts a significant number of local and international tourists and visitors, who have been noted to extend their stay in the city. This of course brings a boost to local tourism and hospitality revenues, but it also assists in generating more jobs to cater for the increased demand. “The festival itself also uses a vast number of people to help stage the event. In fact, over the past decade of events, the CTIJF has created a cumulative amount of more than 29 000 jobs (direct and indirect) hosted more than artists South Africans and 1 613 internationals), trained and developed 3749 young people in a variety of skills, and hosted 17964 masterclass beneficiaries.” Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism, said the CTIJF was a collective effort to position Cape Town as a leading global destination.

"As the Mother City gears up for the return of the jazz festival we at Cape Town Tourism are exhilarated by the prospect of reigniting our city’s vibrant cultural scene and delivering substantial economic benefits. “This festival, returning after a hiatus since 2019, not only showcases our rich musical heritage, but also highlights Cape Town as a nexus for cultural and creative industries. “We anticipate a significant influx of visitors, which promises increased spending across retail, hospitality and entertainment sectors.

“The return of this signature event is part of our strategy to foster sustainable tourism and attract local and foreign visitors by demonstrating the diverse opportunities Cape Town offers.” The Federal Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa) said accommodation during the CTIJF often reached near-full capacity, significantly increasing revenue for accommodation establishments. Lee-Anne singer Fedhasa Cape chairperson, said: This comes as restaurants, cafés, and bars experienced a marked uptick in patronage, not only boosting profits but also necessitating additional staffing to meet heightened demand.